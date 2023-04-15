Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Enjoy Coachella 2023 in Utilitarian Pants & Chunky Sneakers for Bad Bunny Performance

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were dressed in casual style for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. The duo reconnected on day one of the annual music festival in Indio, California, during Bad Bunny’s viral headlining performance.

Cabello was spotted in a light champagne satin crop top with a laced corset bodice, keyhole cutout and mesh bust lining. The piece was paired with wide-leg blue denim jeans covered in cargo pockets. The former Fifth Harmony member opted to accessorize with a gold ring, layered Chanel pearl necklace and a “Camila” lettering charm necklace.

Camila Cabello attends Bad Bunny’s performance at the Coachella Stage on Day 1 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/Mega

Cabello’s shoes of choice featured chunky white lace-up sneakers with thick cream rubber platform soles. The versatile pair proved practical for the outdoor occasion while giving Cabello a subtle height boost — similar to new spring styles by Superga, AllSaints and Soludos.

A closer look at Cabello’s sneakers. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/Mega

Mendes, meanwhile, followed a similar formula for his own Coachella ensemble. The Tommy Hilfiger collaborator’s outfit included a heathered white graphic T-shirt paired with light tan trousers, also featuring side paneling for a utilitarian detail. A green paisley bandana, dark sunglasses and layered gold and turquoise rings completed his outfit.

Shawn Mendes attends Bad Bunny’s performance at the Coachella Stage on Day 1 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/Mega

Where shoes were concerned, Mendes also opted to wear a set of chunky sneakers, similar to Cabello. His set included light tan uppers with rounded rubber-tipped toes and ridged soles for added traction. The style streamlined his ensemble with its neutral hue, while remaining utilitarian and versatile for everyday wear.

A closer look at Mendes’ sneakers. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/Mega

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

