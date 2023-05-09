Shaquille O’Neal & Lewis Hamilton Bring Their A-Game Style to Sports Illustrated’s F1 Grand Prix of Miami Party

Sports Illustrated held a special dinner to kick off the F1 Grand Prix of Miami weekend with Casamigos on Monday night at The Surf Club.

The star-studded event was hosted by heavily decorated Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton to honor NBA Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, who plays for the Orlando Magic.

Paolo Banchero at a Sports Illustrated and Casamigos F1 dinner in Miami on May 8, 2023. CREDIT: Sports Illustrated

The exclusive gathering boasted an impressive guest list of athletes, actors and the racing elite including Shaquille O’Neal, James Marsden and Jamie Salter among others.

Guests sipped on hand-crafted Casamigos cocktails called Spicy Jalapeno Margaritas and Casa Siestas and nibbled on bites from Chef Thomas Keller.

Shaquille O’Neal and Paolo Banchero at a Sports Illustrated and Casamigos F1 dinner in Miami on May 8, 2023. CREDIT: Sports Ilustrated

Hamilton drives for Mercedes and has a joint-record seven World Drivers’ Championship titles. The British driver also holds the records for the most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, among other accolades.

The event uniquely brought together the worlds of celebrity, style and motorsports. The 2023 Grand Prix of Miami took place at the Miami International Autodrome. The race was won by Max Verstappen from ninth, ahead of Sergio Pérez of Mexico and Fernando Alonso of Spain.

Lewis Hamilton and Paolo Banchero at a Sports Illustrated and Casamigos F1 dinner in Miami on May 8, 2023. CREDIT: Sports Illustrated

The last time a driver won a Grand Prix from the ninth position was almost 40 years ago when F1 icon Niki Lauda won in Dijon, France.

This year, many A-List celebrities make the pilgrimage to the race track to watch the fast-paced event take place including Shakira, Gabrielle Union, Emily Ratajkowski, Madelyn Cline, Becky G, Diddy, Serena and Venus Williams, Future, David Beckham and many more.

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix will take place in the same venue and is set for May 5, 2024.

Shaquille O’Neal at a Sports Illustrated and Casamigos F1 dinner in Miami on May 8, 2023. CREDIT: Sports Illustrated

James Marsden at a Sports Illustrated and Casamigos F1 dinner in Miami on May 8, 2023. CREDIT: Sports Illustrated

