Shanina Shaik Embraces All-Black Dressing in Feathered Jumpsuit & Strappy Sandals at Nadine Merabi’s NYFW Party

Shanina Shaik brought night-out style to Nadine Merabi’s New York Fashion Week party on Feb. 9. The Australian model and Victoria’s Secret attended the event in all-black dressing at The Moxy hotel.

The model attended the star-studded event in the Nadine Merabi black jumpsuit. The entirely black velvet ensemble has internal corsetry boning and is fully lined in satin for a comfortable fit. The jumpsuit has a thin, detachable belt at the waist’s center and a black feather trim attached to the bodice’s top.

Shanina Shaik sports Nadine Merabi “Colette” jumpsuit. CREDIT: Nadine Merabi/ Madison McGraw

For glam, Shaik went with a bronzed glow to the skin, a defined, arched brow, and a nude-pink lip and wore her shoulder-length, dark hair straight and parted in the middle.

For the evening look, Shaik went with a pair of black sandals. The style featured a strap around the toes and another securing the ankle, creating a slingback silhouette, and a heel ranging around 4 inches.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many strappy sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

A closer look at Shanina Shaik’s shoes. CREDIT: Nadine Merabi/ Madison McGraw

To celebrate their first time in New York City, Nadine Merabi hosted a glamorous cocktail party at The Moxy as the official kick-off to NYFW. Key VIPs and influencers attended the event including Melissa & Joe Gorga, Julia Haart, Brooks Nader, Sofia Franklyn and Ally Love. The guests enjoyed music, champagne and light bites throughout the night while dressed to the nines in Nadine’s newest collection.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades