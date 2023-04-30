Shania Twain Kicks Off World Tour Paying Homage to Her Most Iconic Animal Print Look

Shania Twain opened her ‘Queen of Me’ Global Tour in Spokane, Wash. on Friday night.

For the sold-out start of her international tour, the Canadian superstar treated her audience to a trip down memory lane, not only when it came to music. Besides performing some of her biggest hits like “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under,” “From This Moment On,” and “You’re Still The One,” the singer picked some outfits inspired by the looks she wore on some of her most iconic music videos. One standout? The one she rocked in the video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much” back in 1997.

Shania Twain performs onstage during the Shania Twain 'Queen of Me' Global Tour Opener at Spokane Arena on April 28, 2023 in Spokane, Washington. CREDIT: Getty Images for Live Nation

The iconic leopard print look featured a floor-long coat, micro top, high-wasted flared pants, and long gloves. Completing Twain’s animal print total look was a set of platform boots in the same pattern. The silhouette had a chunky outsole and a stacked block heel, which is the singer’s go-to style for performances and red carpet events alike.

During the show, she rocked other throwback looks, such as the superheroine-inspired ensemble, which included a purple cape and matching purple sneakers paired with a suit jacket and fishnet tights.

Shania Twain performs onstage during the Shania Twain ‘Queen of Me’ Global Tour Opener at Spokane Arena on April 28, 2023 in Spokane, Washington. CREDIT: Getty Images for Live Nation

‘Queen of Me Tour’ is one of Shania Twain’s biggest tours ever, with more than 70 dates all over the world. She’ll be concluding the North American tour at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada in November 2023. This also marks her first tour in nearly five years, after her much-anticipated residency in Las Vegas in 2022.