Shania Twain Flatters Her Feet With Sparkling Straps on 5-Inch Heels & Barbiecore-Pink Look

Shania Twain was photographed leaving her hotel yesterday in New York looking pretty in pink. With a tiny dog on her arm, the “You’re Still the One” songstress hit the city streets in a Marine Serre “Barbiecore” look complete with towering platforms.
Twain was outfitted in a dapper cropped hot pink blazer with stark black trim and bronzy buttons layered overtop a plain black top. The top was tucked neatly into hot pink capris with a fitted appearance made of the same fabric as her blazer. Both the top and bottom from Marine Serre’s spring 2023 collection featured swirling geometric designs in a lighter pink, contrasting its darker shade.
As for accessories, the Grammy Award winner opted for a singular gold chain bracelet and gilded dangling earrings to match. Twain forwent her pastel pink hair, opting this time to keep it a natural brown styled in sweeping bombshell waves.
Lifting herself to new heights, Twain sported a pair of black peep-toe platform heels that added a major boost to the hitmaker’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, rounded toes, and towering block heels by Giuseppe Zanotti reaching around 5 inches in height. A sparkling strap across her footbed added a dose of glamour.
Each heel also had a singular strap that featured silver bedazzlements, offering the all-black footwear a welcomed shine. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry.
Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.
Twain is currently promoting her new single “Giddy Up” off of her latest album “Queen of Me” available on multiple streaming platforms including Spotify.
