Shania Twain Brings Edge in Glossy Leather Jacket & Chunky Platform Boots at Universal’s Grammys After-Party

Shania Twain gave monochromatic styling an edgy touch while attending Universal Music Group’s Grammys after-party last night.

While arriving at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, the country music icon appeared on the carpet in all-black attire. Twain’s ensemble consisted of a cropped, distressed leather jacket and coordinating high-waist pants with a glossy finish. The top had sleek lapels, slanted zipper pockets and fitted sleeves.

Shania Twain attends Universal Music Group’s 2023 Grammys after-party celebration at Milk Studios on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up the glam, the “You’re Still The One” singer accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and rings. She styled her bold fiery red hair straight and rounded out the look with sharp-ringed eyeliner and a pink pout.

Related Lizzo Accepts Record of The Year Award in Ruffled Silver Minidress & Flower Sandals at Grammy Awards 2023 Smokey Robinson's Wife Frances Glandney Suits Up Feathered Blazer & Blue Sandals at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 SZA Commands Attention in Asymmetrical Cutout Dress With Strappy Sandals at Grammy Awards 2023

Completing Twain’s wardrobe was a set of platform boots. The patent silhouette had a chunky outsole and stacked block heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Shania Twain attends Universal Music Group’s 2023 Grammys after-party celebration at Milk Studios on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Twain is currently promoting her sixth studio titled “Queen of Me.” The singer will be going on tour to promote the album starting on April 15 at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She’ll conclude the North American tour at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada in November.

The 2023 Grammy Awards honored excellence and outstanding achievements in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show was held in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5. Beyoncé set a record for the most Grammy wins of all time, winning 32 overall and Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win an award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Sam Smith on “Unholy.” Lizzo, Adele, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny were also big winners of the night.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards.