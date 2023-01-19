Shalom Harlow Slips on Thong Sandals With Hooded Bra Top at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Shalom Harlow made a rare but epic appearance at Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 Menswear show in Paris on Tuesday. Dressed in all-black, the original supermodel made her mark on the front row.

Shalom Harlow attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17, 2023 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Harlow wore a hooded bra top, which was worn with a low-cut maxi skirt featuring intricate draping. The floor-length style and its halter-style counterpart made for a daring statement.

On her feet, the influential fashion force opted for black strappy thong sandal heels. The heel itself appeared to be skinny and long while the toes were pointed and sharp, making for a dainty, barely-there construction. Black straps ran across the tops of Harlow’s feet, meeting at a point, separating her toes and securing the style in place.

Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new menswear shows, held in Paris from Jan. 17-22. Presenting brands and designers will include Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton. Most notably, the Week will feature new brand developments, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

