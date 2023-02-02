Shakira Celebrates Her 46th Birthday in Cozy Sweats & Floral Dolce & Gabbana Cap in Barcelona

Shakira was photographed in Barcelona celebrating her 46th birthday. The “Waka Waka” songstress smiled for pictures, waving at fans from up in a balcony dressed casually for the occasion.

The Columbian hitmaker wore an oversized black crewneck sweater which she paired with what appeared to be matching black sweatpants.

Keeping the accessories simple, Shakira donned a floral Dolce & Gabbana baseball cap featuring a red rose motif and green botanicals. In addition to the hat, the performer sported silver jewelry which included a chain necklace with a heart pendant. Shakira wore her hair down hidden under her hat.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible in these images, Shakira’s shoe style often varies from athletic to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Te Felicito” artist opts for sandals, rounded and peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels, hailing from top brands including Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Her off-duty ensembles feature similarly daring boots, wedges and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada and Esquivel. Shakira can also be spotted in sneakers by Premiata, Nike and Asics.

In a similar style, Shakira shared a video to Instagram of herself dancing, accompanied by backup dancers, to her hit song “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” — also known as “Out of Your League” — featuring Argentine producer Bizarrap. The video saw the starlet clad in a bright orange cropped hoodie accompanied by white high-waisted sweats. Both her top and bottom fit in a baggy manner, making for more comfortable wear. The Colombian star sported a bright orange baseball cap that matched her top, featuring a black and white graphic on the front.

On her feet, Shakira danced to the beat in sturdy white Prada “Monolith” combat boots. The utilitarian style featured calf-high leather uppers in a sleek lace-up silhouette with striking Prada logo detailing.

