Shakira Dances to Her Hit Song ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ in Baggy Athleisure and White Prada Combat Boots

Accompanied by backup dancers, Shakira shared a short video to her Instagram yesterday dancing to her new hit song “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” — also known as “Out of Your League” — featuring Argentine producer Bizarrap. The songstress busted a move, shimmying her way through the song in athleisure and designer boots.

The video saw the hitmaker clad in a bright orange cropped hoodie accompanied by white high-waisted sweats. Both her top and bottom fit in a baggy manner, making for more comfortable wear. The Columbian star sported a bright orange baseball cap that matched her top, featuring a black and white graphic on the front.

On her feet, Shakira danced to the beat in sturdy white Prada “Monolith” combat boots. The utilitarian style featured calf-high leather uppers in a sleek lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and ridged rubber soles with reliable non-slip tread. The pair also featured zip up pouches attached around each ankle that boasted the Prada logo in gold. Each shoe stopped just above her ankles and added an edge to Shakira’s outfit, while remaining comfortable for longtime wear.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, such as the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Shakira’s shoe style often varies from athletic to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Te Felicito” artist opts for sandals, rounded and peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels, hailing from top brands including Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Her off-duty ensembles feature similarly daring boots, wedges and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada and Esquivel. Shakira can also be spotted in sneakers by Premiata, Nike and Asics.

