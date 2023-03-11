Shakira Soars on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ in Height-Boosting Boots & Edgy Mugler Chaps With Bizarrap for Interview on Guinness World Record-Breaking Song

Shakira and Argentine producer Bizarrap stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday to talk about their Guinness World Records-breaking song “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” and how her son is responsible for their collaboration.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” songbird wore a little black mini dress from Alessandra & Rich that was perfect for the interview with the comedian and host. Designed with the most delicate lace and covered with scores of tonal crystals, the tie-detailed bodice and braided straps gave it a 19th-century Western silhouette.

DJ Bizarrap and singer Shakira during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 10. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

For her performance, she slipped into something more comfortable as she stood in a makeshift studio backdrop similar to what’s seen in her viral music video with the collaborator.

Shakira had on a sheer ONRUSHW23FH bodysuit with intricate cutouts, and she paired it with black Mugler chaps complete with Nappa leather, a high waistline and the brand’s signature hip cut-outs.

Shakira performs with Bizarrap on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on March 10.

When it came to footwear, she coupled both looks with sky-high platform boots that reached her knees. Between the double platform and the chunky heel height, the towering pair elevated her look by at least 6 inches. It may be considered a risky shoe trend, but it is always worth it when it’s going to take your look to new heights. According to the runways, this spring is all about the platform style overall.

Shakira’s shoe style often varies from athletic to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Te Felicito” artist opts for sandals, rounded and peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles, and towering stiletto heels, hailing from top brands including Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin, and Versace. Her off-duty ensembles feature similarly daring boots, wedges, and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada, and Esquivel. Shakira can also be spotted in sneakers by Premiata, Nike, and Asics.

DJ Bizarrap and singer Shakira during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 10, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Shakira has taken more interest in high-fashion moments as of late. From her 2022 Burberry holiday campaign to the time she got all dressed up in Miu Miu for Elle’s October 2022 Issue, she’s pushing her style philosophy outside of her classic aesthetic, and it’s only getting better and better.

