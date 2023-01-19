Shakira Shows Off Her Dance Moves in Sleek Cutout Shirt & Track Pants to New Hit Single ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’

Shakira has joined in on the dance challenge featuring her latest single, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” and she’s having a blast doing it.

The song features Argentine producer and newcomer Bizzarap and has already reached record numbers on multiple Billboard charts. Since the song is so popular, it was only right that Shakira participates in the fun.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer teamed up with girl group Bella Dose to show off their signature rotation dance, and Shakira thought it was a great routine to match her new hit. The Columbian singer wore a casual but stylish outfit for the video. She donned a long-sleeve black shirt with cutouts along the arms, thumb holes and a large cutout at the chest. She layered a pair of logo side-track sweatpants on top of high-rise shorts.

Her mixed blond tresses were styled in a half-up and half-down hairstyle to make room for the fun dance moves. She opted for no accessories and also kept the makeup minimal and natural.

The Instagram Reel didn’t show her footwear, but she likely kicked back in a pair of versatile athletic sneakers. In the past, we have seen the superstar in casual footwear brands like Premiata, Nike and Asics when she’s not slaying a red carpet or performing on stage. As an avid dancer and performer, she often prioritizes comfort with chunky platform boots and sleek sneakers. From time to time, she likes to take her looks to new heights in styles from brands including Versace, Sergio Rossi and Louboutin.

Shakira has taken more interest in high-fashion moments as of late. From her 2022 Burberry holiday campaign to the time she got all dressed up in Miu Miu for Elle’s October 2022 Issue, she’s pushing her style philosophy outside of her classic aesthetic, and it’s only getting better and better.

