WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Wrestles in MSCHF’s Big Red Boots During Raw

WWE wrestler Seth “Freakin” Rollins entered the rink on Feb. 13 at the Barclays Center in New York, during the latest edition of Raw, to go head-to-head against fellow wrestlers The Miz and Austin Theory. Showing up in trending style, Rollins wore a gothic ensemble with MSCHF’s viral Big Red Boots, taking on the competition in style.

Stomping his way to victory, Rollins’ brawled with the bright red boots on along with shiny black trousers and a striking see-through mesh cropped top. The clip of the fight was posted to the official WWE YouTube channel and Instagram, sharing highlights of the match to widespread fanfare. As the fight wound down, Theory took to the rink, eventually taking down Rollins.

Since their creation, many people have been seen sporting MSCHF’s Big Red Boots. The cartoonishly large boots inspired by the Japanese video game character Astro Boy have gone insanely viral due to their odd shape and size. In a statement made by MSCHF, they acknowledged that the boots “are REALLY not shaped like feet, but they are EXTREMELY shaped like boots.”

The boots have been met with mixed reviews and many memes online. Fans and followers of the brand who dislike the style claim that those who have their hands on the boots aren’t wearing them right. Others claim they are “high art.” The only certain thing is that the bright red boots have already begun to make a mark on the fashion community and the internet. The virality of fashion pieces often takes a swift hold of the industry and aids brands like MSCHF in sales and notoriety.

MSCHF has made waves with their viral shoe creations for a long time now. Most recently, the Brooklyn-based art collective collaborated with rapper Tyga to create another viral style called “Wavy Baby” which riffed off Vans’ “Old Skool” sneaker.

