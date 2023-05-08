Serena & Venus Williams Hit the Racing Tracks With Roger Federer in Style at F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Serena and Venus Williams posed for photos on the grid yesterday prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome.

While on the track, the athlete sisters took a minute to pose with fellow Tennis superstar Roger Federer, who announced his retirement last fall. The trio was wearing stylish outfits for the occasion.

Venus wore a mix-and-match skirt with patchwork-like fabrics and a black and white micro top with an athletic flair, while Serena kept it all-black in a tight minidress underneath a puffer long vest jacket. Federer wore a white polo T-shirt underneath a light blue blazer and light gray athletic trousers.

Serena accessorized the look with Gucci’s GG Supreme belt bag around her waist, large gold framed sunglasses, and a thin gold chain necklace while Venus opted for no accessories at all, except her smartphone in her hand.

While their footwear wasn’t visible in the Instagram shot, both sisters decided to elevate their looks with the comfy help of chunky platform sneakers. Serena went for a pop of color with a pair of Nike’s Air Vapormax Plus sneakers in neon pink, and Venus rocked a pair of Cloudbust Thunder hightop sneakers by Prada. The $1,250 style features an injected rubber overlay, knit fabric and a lug tread. The sneaker’s iconic platform is 3 inches high.

Ludacris, Venus Williams and Serena Williams watch the grid presentation prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. CREDIT: Getty Images