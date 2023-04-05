Serena Williams Soaks Up the Sun in Skinny Jeans, Tank Top & Nike Metcon 7 Sneakers

Serena Williams looked cool and casual in her latest social media post. The tennis star posted to her Instagram on Wednesday. In her photo, she posed against a Lincoln Navigator while enjoying the sun.

Williams donned a simple black tank top with a cutout in the neckline, giving it a choker illusion. She added medium-wash skinny jeans to the outfit and completed the look with a thin bracelet.

A lover of sneakers, the S By Serena owner can usually be found wearing the latest styles. This time, Williams chose a pair of Nike Metcon 7 sneakers. The training shoes are recommended for weight training and feature a React foam for extra comfort and tab locks down your laces. The athlete wore the style in black, gray and white.

Williams often opts for Nike sneakers for casual moments on and off the court. A powerhouse in the sports world, Serena Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition.

Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

