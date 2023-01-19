Serena Williams Goes Preppy in Plaid Miniskirt & Blazer With Nike Sneakers for S by Serena

Serena Williams dressed down a preppy look.

The tennis star posted to her Instagram page on Thursday with a video showing off an outfit from her line, S by Serena. She wore a cropped blazer in a black and white plaid print.

Williams left the jacket unbuttoned, showing off a black tank top that she added underneath. She paired the top and blazer with a matching black and white miniskirt, complete with silver buttons up the center of the garment. The suit is available on S by Serena’s website for $170.

The businesswoman dressed down her look with her footwear. She wore a pair of Nike Crater Impact sneakers. Her shoes featured darker pink detailing and a white foam sole. Williams also added black Nike crew socks to her outfit.

Though known for her impressive tennis career, Williams has also been dipping her feet into the fashion industry over the past few years. Other than sitting front row at New York Fashion Week events, she launched S by Serena in 2018. The brand aims to celebrate smart, sexy, sophisticated, strong and stylish qualities in every person.

Before her final match, she made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from neon colors and black catsuits. Her notable looks have granted her major partnerships with luxury labels like Gucci and Stuart Weitzman.

