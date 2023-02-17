×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Serena Williams Gets Sleek in Black Bodycon Minidress & Neon Off-White x Nike Sneakers

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Serena Williams
US Open 2004
US Open 2004
Australian Open 2005
Wimbledon 2013
View Gallery 10 Images

Serena Williams spent a night out in Miami, capturing the moment in a slideshow of images posted to her Instagram yesterday.

Putting her proverbial best fashion foot forward, the tennis champion was outfitted in a black sleeveless minidress from her very own line S by Serena. The dress featured a simple silhouette with a bodycon fit in a mock-neck style.

Williams wore her blond tresses down for the night, setting them into a face-framing middle part.

An extremely sporty element of her ensemble came thanks in part to a pair of black and neon green Off-White x Air Rubber Dunk ‘Green Strike’ made with an aerodynamic fabric for comfort and durability. The kicks added an intense pop of color to Williams’ outfit.

Off-White x Air Rubber Dunk in 'Green Strike'
Off-White x Air Rubber Dunk in ‘Green Strike’
CREDIT: via Goat

Related

Nike and Nobu Are Dropping a 'Sushi Force 1' Collab

Tiger Woods Once Again Spotted in FootJoy Golf Shoes

Nike Adds a Crepe Sole to the Air Max 1

When it comes to shoes, Williams often gravitates towards versatile and glamorous styles. It’s most likely the star was wearing some sort of athletic sneaker in a bright hue with some sort of embellishment, likely from Nike or Air Jordan. A lover of sneakers, the S By Serena owner can usually be found wearing the latest styles.

Williams often opts for Nike sneakers for casual moments on and off the court. A powerhouse in the sports world, Serena Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition.

Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Serena Williams’ most unforgettable Nike tennis outfits.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad