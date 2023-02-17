Serena Williams Gets Sleek in Black Bodycon Minidress & Neon Off-White x Nike Sneakers

Serena Williams spent a night out in Miami, capturing the moment in a slideshow of images posted to her Instagram yesterday.

Putting her proverbial best fashion foot forward, the tennis champion was outfitted in a black sleeveless minidress from her very own line S by Serena. The dress featured a simple silhouette with a bodycon fit in a mock-neck style.

Williams wore her blond tresses down for the night, setting them into a face-framing middle part.

An extremely sporty element of her ensemble came thanks in part to a pair of black and neon green Off-White x Air Rubber Dunk ‘Green Strike’ made with an aerodynamic fabric for comfort and durability. The kicks added an intense pop of color to Williams’ outfit.

Off-White x Air Rubber Dunk in ‘Green Strike’ CREDIT: via Goat

When it comes to shoes, Williams often gravitates towards versatile and glamorous styles. It’s most likely the star was wearing some sort of athletic sneaker in a bright hue with some sort of embellishment, likely from Nike or Air Jordan. A lover of sneakers, the S By Serena owner can usually be found wearing the latest styles.

Williams often opts for Nike sneakers for casual moments on and off the court. A powerhouse in the sports world, Serena Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition.

Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Serena Williams’ most unforgettable Nike tennis outfits.