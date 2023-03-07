Serena Williams Poses With Daughter Alexis Olympia in Dress & Sneakers at Halcyon Gallery

Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. were the ultimate mother-daughter duo for their latest outing.

On Tuesday, the tennis champion uploaded a series of photos on Instagram, which sees her posing alongside Olympia at the Halcyon Gallery in London. The pair was dressed in cozy pieces as they enjoyed quality time at an art gallery together.

“Art viewing with @olympiaohanian is the best,” Williams captioned the post.

The new set of photos sees the 23-time Grand Slam winner and her daughter posing in front of several colorful images. For the occasion, Williams wore a blue mid-length trench coat. She teamed the shiny outerwear with a white turtleneck midi dress that featured a knee-high side slit.

When it came down to the shoes, the four-time Olympic gold medalist slipped into a pair of white sneakers. The silhouette had a round toe, chunky outsole and a graphic design on the side.

White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. coordinated with her mother by also sporting a dress. The 5-year-old star complemented the garment with a fuzzy black teddy coat and ballet flats.

(L-R) Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and her sister Isha Price at a ceremony during the 2022 U.S. Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center on Aug. 29, 2022, in Queens, New York. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

