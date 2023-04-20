×
Serena Williams Hits the Tennis Court in Pink Top, Neon Hat & Zebra-Print Nike Sneakers

Serena Williams may be retired but she’s back on the court.

The tennis star took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a couple of snaps showing her dressed in a Nike workout set. Pictured holding her racket on the court, the 23-time Grand Slam champion can be seen sporting a bubblegum pink quarter-zip top with long sleeves and dark blue leggings featuring black accents. She also donned red Nike Swoosh sweat wristbands to keep her hands dry and topped off the look with a neon green Swoosh cap.

As for shoes, the Nike athlete showed off a pair of white low-top sneakers with a contrasting black heel design. The style, made complete with the addition of zebra-printed Swoosh, aligns with the on-court footwear choices she regularly makes. For instance, in a video Williams posted last week, she wore a similar pair of black and white animal-printed shoes accented with gold.

Serena Williams has a longtime partnership with Nike, signing an endorsement deal with the sports giant 20 years ago in 2003. Over the course of her illustrious tennis career, the 41-year-old — who announced her retirement last August — became known for her sartorial flair on the court. Some of her most noteworthy competition looks include catsuits, vibrant colors and cutout designs.

Williams’s love of fashion eventually led her to launch her own eponymous brand S by Serena in 2018. She also founded a fine jewelry line. When hitting the red carpet, the multi-hyphenate has stepped out in everything from thigh-high boots to neon Nike x Off-White Air Force 1s to strappy sandals and sleek pointed pumps.

