Serena Williams Shows Off New Nike Air Max 90 Futura X SWDC Sneakers

Serena Williams gave her followers a sneak peek at her new Serena Williams Design Crew collection in partnership with Nike on Instagram this weekend.

Williams posed in a white long-sleeved top with Nike emblazoned across the chest, a pair of blush pink joggers and a pair of black-and-white paisley print socks.

To complement the sporty look, Williams went with a natural glam beat of a soft pink lip and softly arched brows and wore her hair parted down the middle and in loose curls. Williams gave the otherwise casual look a luxurious edge with a yellow-gold Piguet watch.

Williams completed her outfit of the day with SWDC X Nike’s Air Max 90 Futura. These kicks come in blush pink, red and beige hues, with a bright white Nike swoosh on the sides. The shoes are made of repurposed leather and suede materials. The sneakers retail for $150 on Nike’s website.

Nike Air Max 90 Futura x Serena Williams Design Crew CREDIT: Nike

These sneakers and other items of the collection, including accessories and athleisure pieces, launched on Feb. 1, 2023.

Tennis legend Serena Williams has been associated with Nike since 2004. In 2019, the American star and Nike collaborated on Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) collections since August 2021. The previous collaborations have also included an updated version of Nike’s Air Force 1 silhouette.

