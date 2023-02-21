Serena Williams Channels Cheerleader Style in Pleated Miniskirt & Slant Boots at Moncler‘s ’The Art of Genius’ Presentation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams attended an immersive presentation of Moncler’s new collection during London Fashion Week yesterday. The event, called “The Art of Genius,” featured a combination of art, design, entertainment, music, sport and culture with a star-studded list of guests.

Williams wore a sporty white and black crewneck sweater which she wore alongside a matching black pleated miniskirt with a double white striped hem, updating the cheerleader style.

Serena Williams attended a Moncler Genius presentation during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson

Overtop both pieces, the former Olympian and certified fashionista donned a lengthy green windbreaker with a yellow and green monogrammed lining that kept Williams cozy.

The tennis player opted for fancy footwear, stepping out in Moncler’s Carol slant boots. The style is crafted from rubberized leather with lace-up closure for an easy, comfortable fit. Their chunky sole is paired with a low-block heel reaching 2 inches in height.

A closer look at Serena Williams’ shoes. CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson

When it comes to shoes, Williams often gravitates towards versatile and glamorous styles. It’s most likely the star was wearing some sort of athletic sneaker in a bright hue with some sort of embellishment, likely from Nike or Air Jordan. A lover of sneakers, the S By Serena owner can usually be found wearing the latest styles.

Serena Williams attended a Moncler Genius presentation during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson

A powerhouse in the sports world, Serena Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition.

London Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in London. Held from Feb. 17-23, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Burberry, Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and David Koma. Emerging brands will also be presenting this season, including Chet Lo, Nensi Dojaka, Mowalola and Susan Fang.

