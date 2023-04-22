Serena Williams Pops in Cobalt Blue Bodycon Dress & Sandal Heels in ‘Weekend-Ready’ Look

Serena Williams shared an image to her Instagram yesterday stepping out of a shiny new Lincoln brand SUV. The former Olympian is a partner of the luxury vehicle company.

The image saw the tennis champion and certified fashionista clad in a cobalt blue dress constructed of a breezy crimped fabric. The garment was sleeveless in a bodycon fit and featured a wavy flared lettuce hem that further diversified Williams’ silhouette. Mini dresses like this one are a go-to item for the professional athlete, making appearances in her wardrobe in a wide range of colors, shapes and sizes. Like Williams’ application, bodycon dresses are usually worn in formal settings and offer the wearer a striking appearance.

On the accessory front, Williams stacked on all-gold jewelry comprised of a dainty pendant necklace and studs worn with a large watch. As for her hair, the tennis player wore her tresses parted down the middle worn in voluminous golden curls.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible in this image, Williams wore some kind of black sandal heels featuring an intersecting strappy construction stacked atop thin stiletto heels standing at an estimated 3 to 4 inches in height. The footwear offered Williams a neutral and seemingly walkable base to build upon. The athlete is an avid wearer of this style, and many like it. Many celebrities have been spotted donning sandal heels from the likes of Naomi Watts to Chloe Bailey.

When it comes to shoes, Williams often gravitates towards versatile and glamorous styles. The Nike-sponsored athlete’s sandals and pumps for formal events usually include accents like bold colors and crystals. On and off the tennis court, she regularly wears sneakers from Nike and Air Jordan. In addition to wearing stylish shoes, Williams is a designer herself, having launched her namesake “Serena” clothing brand in 2018.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Serena Williams’ most unforgettable Nike tennis outfits.

