Serena Williams Gets Colorful in Sports Bra, Windbreaker & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Serena Williams brought colorful pastel tones to her Instagram feed yesterday. The tennis player captioned her post, “I’m still not over this fit #SWDC” as she posed in a complete Nike set, teasing her Serena Williams Design Crew collection in partnership with Nike.

The tennis player wore a white sports bra and layered with a pink, purple and green windbreaker that featured two front pockets and a black drawstring next to the zipper closure. She paired the jacket with high-waisted biker shorts.

Williams accessorized with a gold beaded bracelet, a ring and a pair of hoops. She kept her dark brown locks in a crimped style complimenting her glowing makeup that featured a nude pink lip.

The Olympian completed the look with white calf-high socks and white Nike Air Force 1. The shoe style features stitched leather overlays on the upper adding heritage style, durability and support, Nike Air cushioning and a low-cut silhouette adding a clean, streamlined look

Nike Air Force Ones

Williams is most known for her long-time deal with Nike that started in 2003. Since then, Williams has come out with many collections with the brand including the Queen collection which the late Virgil Abloh designed.

Throughout her successful tennis career, Williams has become a household name not only in the sports world but also in the fashion one. The Grand Slam winner has become known for her top-notch style on and off the court. Williams has been seen wearing everything from black catsuits and neon colors to play in the biggest tennis competitions worldwide. Her notable looks have granted her major partnerships with luxury labels like Gucci and Stuart Weitzman.

