Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Pops in Equestrian Style & Riding Boots to Play With Her Miniature Pony

Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was a vision in pink as she played with her miniature horse.

The adorable five-year-old dressed up in an equestrian getup, complete with a pink tee and matching leggings. To add some sparkle to her look, she donned two gold bracelets. The budding star also wore a black helmet for protection.

She took the jockey style down to her feet in a pair of classic riding boots. Crafted from black leather, the footwear is defined by equestrian hardware and features an ankle length and round toe. The rubber sole and flexible sides create the ultimate comfort for riding horses. Riding boots vary in styles and silhouettes, making them a go-to staple outside of the stables.

Olympia is quite a fashion enthusiast like her mother. Just last week, she and her superstar mom were getting ready for Valentine’s Day in adorable matching heart-printed pajamas in gray, white, black and red. The world will also never forget when the two wore matching Nike designs for Williams’s final U.S. Open games.

Williams is a powerhouse in multiple domains. She has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. The Compton-born star is one of the best-dressed athletes, with her vibrant standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout her historic career, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

