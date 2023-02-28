×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Serena Williams Amps Up Pretty Pink Ruffled Dress With Sparkling Sandals at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Serena Williams
US Open 2004
US Open 2004
Australian Open 2005
Wimbledon 2013
View Gallery 10 Images

Serena Williams looked pretty in pink at the “Creed III” premiere in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The tennis champion was among the many stars to attend the event held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Williams made a vibrant appearance on the black carpet. For the occasion, the four-time Olympic gold medalist wore a satin magenta pink gown. The piece featured ruffled detailing near the neckline and around the bodice. The garment also included a dramatic floor-length sleeve that draped over her shoulder.

Serena Williams, Creed III Premiere, Los Angeles, Red Carpet, Sandals
Serena Williams attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: FilmMagic

Serena Williams, Creed III Premiere, Los Angeles, Red Carpet, Sandals
Serena Williams attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up the glam, Williams added dangling earrings and a diamond bracelet. Completing the athlete’s wardrobe was a set of sparkling strappy sandals. The silhouette peaked out underneath her dress and included crystal-embellished crisscross straps across the toe and a round outsole.

Related

Michael B. Jordan Suits Up in Givenchy With Shiny Shoes & Diamonds at 'Creed III' Los Angeles Premiere

Chloe Bailey Delivers Sensual Glamour in Cutout Dress & Heels at 'Creed III' Los Angeles Premiere

Megan Stalter Gets Edgy in Leather Corset & Mary Jane Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Serena Williams, Creed III Premiere, Los Angeles, Red Carpet, Sandals
A closer look at Serena Williams sparkling strappy sandals at the Los Angeles premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27, 2023.
CREDIT: FilmMagic

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

Chloe Bailey, Creed Premiere, Los Angeles, Serena Williams, Red Carpet
(L-R) Serena Williams and Chloe Bailey attend the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

“Creed III” hits theaters on March 3 and stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed. The story follows the heavyweight boxing champion as he continues to thrive in his career and family life, until a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson resurfaces and is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the Creed III Los Angeles premiere.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad