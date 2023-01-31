Serena Williams Fashionably ‘Clones’ Herself in Red Minidress & Pink Sneakers in Playful Video

Serena Williams is upgrading her Instagram Reels with visual effects and fiery looks.

On Monday, the athlete posted a video on her page that sees not one, but four ‘clones’ of herself. All of them were dressed in a red bodycon minidress from S by Serena collection.

Williams donned the Atlas minidress in red from her eponymous label. The dress was created with a mock neck and intentional pleat detail on the left side of the body. S by Serena describes the dress as a classic and an icon because she’s everything you want and more in a minidress.

On her feet, Williams strapped on a pair of colorful sneakers to dress down the minidress. The light pink footwear was outlined in white and featured a chunky sole for supersoft comfort.

When it comes to footwear, Williams gravitates towards sneakers and has a bevy of partnerships to prove it. Take the diamond-encrusted NikeCourt Flare 2 sneakers she wore during her US Open Appearance that featured the Swoosh design and her initials on the medial side.

Throughout her historic career, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags. Williams is a powerhouse in multiple domains as she has made her mark on the tennis court and the fashion world. The Compton-born star is one of the best-dressed athletes, with her vibrant standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena.

