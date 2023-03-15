Serena Williams Flatters Her Feet in Clear Sandals With Little Black Dress for S by Serena

Serena Williams announced she’s ready for the warmer weather posing in a black minidress on her Instagram feed yesterday.

The tennis champion rocked a black minidress from her own fashion brand, S by Serena. The $99 Merrill dress features a slim-fitting silhouette with a bodycon fit, mock neck, long sleeves and a cream snake-like stitched pattern.

Williams wore her blond tresses down to her waist for the shot, styling them extra straight and parted in the middle.

When it came to footwear, the athlete completed the look with a pair of see-through sandals. The style featured a wide transparent strap across her footbed, beige pointy sole and stiletto heels for some added height. This style of shoe with PVC transparent uppers is one of Williams’s go-to’s, especially when it comes to special occasions, and she usually combines them with statement mini dresses. The tennis star was seen wearing a similar version of these shoes at the Producers Guild Awards last year, and many times while modeling her own brand on Instagram.

Serena Williams attends the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement last August but has kept very busy with an array of new projects and campaigns since stepping out of the courts. The athlete has her own fashion emporium that includes S by Serena, a clothing line focused on “dynamic designs and wearability” she started in 2018, and Serena’s fine jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry. Besides her own brands, her longest and most notable collaboration has been with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories, and handbags.

