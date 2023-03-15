×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Serena Williams Flatters Her Feet in Clear Sandals With Little Black Dress for S by Serena

By Irene San Segundo
Irene San Segundo

Irene San Segundo

More Stories By Irene

View All
williamstwo
2021
2019
2019
2019
View Gallery 23 Images

Serena Williams announced she’s ready for the warmer weather posing in a black minidress on her Instagram feed yesterday.

The tennis champion rocked a black minidress from her own fashion brand, S by Serena. The $99 Merrill dress features a slim-fitting silhouette with a bodycon fit, mock neck, long sleeves and a cream snake-like stitched pattern.

Williams wore her blond tresses down to her waist for the shot, styling them extra straight and parted in the middle.

When it came to footwear, the athlete completed the look with a pair of see-through sandals. The style featured a wide transparent strap across her footbed, beige pointy sole and stiletto heels for some added height. This style of shoe with PVC transparent uppers is one of Williams’s go-to’s, especially when it comes to special occasions, and she usually combines them with statement mini dresses. The tennis star was seen wearing a similar version of these shoes at the Producers Guild Awards last year, and many times while modeling her own brand on Instagram.

Serena Williams, Producers Guild of America Awards, Los Angeles, red carpet, CD Greene, velvet dress, crystal dress, sparkly dress, minidress, pink dress, Voyette, pumps, slingback pumps, PVC pumps, stiletto pumps, crystal pumps
Serena Williams attends the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement last August but has kept very busy with an array of new projects and campaigns since stepping out of the courts. The athlete has her own fashion emporium that includes S by Serena, a clothing line focused on “dynamic designs and wearability” she started in 2018,  and Serena’s fine jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry. Besides her own brands, her longest and most notable collaboration has been with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories, and handbags.

PHOTOS: Serena Williams’ Best Street Style Over the Years

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad