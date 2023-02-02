Serena Williams Steps Into the Golf Course in Plaid Pants & Nike Sneakers for Super Bowl Michelob Commercial Co-Starring Brian Cox

Serena Williams stars in a new golf-themed Michelob Ultra Super Bowl commercial alongside “Succession” actor Brian Cox and other top athletes like Jimmy Butler and Canelo Álvarez. Williams shared the commercial on her Instagram today.

In the clip, the tennis athlete steps into the fictional “Bushhood Country Club” golf course dressed in an all-purple outfit. Although she doesn’t golf professionally, she looked the part in this purple polo and matching plaid pants and flat cap.

Serena Williams stars in new Michelob Ultra campaign ahead of the Super Bowl. CREDIT: Courtesy of Michelob Ultra

Williams completed the look with a pair of sparkling new white sneakers by Nike. The style featured a black Swoosh and a lace-up silhouette. Williams has been partnering with the brand for years.

The ad is part of Michelob Ultra’s efforts ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, known to be the biggest marketing opportunity of the year for advertisers. Due to its large viewership, ​​the Football competition represents a unique chance for all types of brands to showcase new products and gain exposure, and this time the beer brand wanted to make it comedic.

Co-starring Williams, the ad features a bevy of sports A-listers that includes Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez, U.S. Women’s National Team member Alex Morgan, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike, and Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler, having a great time watching Williams and Cox’s golf duel.

Serena Williams stars in new Michelob Ultra ad ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.<span style="font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> </span> CREDIT: Courtesy of Michelob Ultra

The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement last August but has kept very busy with an array of new projects and campaigns since stepping out of the courts. The athlete and Nike collaborator have her own fashion emporium that includes S by Serena, a clothing line focused on “dynamic designs and wearability,” and Serena’s fine jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry.

The commercial will air at the 2023 Super Bowl, which will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

