Serena Williams Sees Red in Velvet Midi Dress & Gucci Sneakers at BAFTAs Afterparty

Serena Williams had a standout fashion moment as she arrived at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co Fashion and Film Party in London on Sunday.

The Olympian wore a red velvet long sleeve midi dress that featured a turtleneck collar and a crossover ruched skirt. The fitted silhouette is from her very own clothing line, S by Serena. This design is a part of the brand’s Sincerely, You collection.

Williams opted for minimal accessories keeping the focus on the dress with a diamond ring. She kept her caramel brown hair in a sleek style complimenting her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Pauline Briscoe and hairstylist Lorraine Dublin.

The tennis player completed the look by slipping into a pair of white Gucci sneakers. The leather low tops featured the label’s signature green and red stripes, which were embroidered with a gold bee. The soles of the sneakers brought attention as they were embellished with crystals that circled the shoe.

Serena Williams attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2023 at Annabel’s on Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Other stars also made an appearance at the BAFTAs afterparty, including Naomi Campbell, Letitia Wright and Winnie Harlow.

Throughout her successful tennis career, Williams has become a household name not only in the sports world but also in fashion. The Grand Slam winner has become known for her top-notch style on and off the court. Williams has been seen wearing everything from black catsuits and neon colors to play in the biggest tennis competitions worldwide. Her notable looks have granted her major partnerships with luxury labels Gucci and Stuart Weitzman.

Williams is most known for her long-time deal with Nike that started in 2003. Since then, Williams has come out with many collections with the brand, including the Queen collection which the late Virgil Abloh designed.