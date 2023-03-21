Selena Gomez Wears Ethereal Wedding Dress With Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

Spoiler alert: Selena Gomez’s character Marbel is getting the bridal treatment on season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building.”

The Rare Beauty founder was seen in New York City on Monday on the set of her popular Hulu show, alongside her co-stars Steven Martin and Martin Short. The actress was wearing a white wedding gown, with a strapless corset bodice, lace detailing all over and a dramatic tulle veil. Gomez also wore white gloves for an extra dramatic touch.

As for footwear, Gomez slipped into a pair of white Dr. Martens combat boots with rounded toes, front-facing zip-up detailing and a glossy finish. The pair also featured Dr. Martens’ classic yellow stitching that is, more often than not, instantly recognizable.

While arriving on the set earlier today, Gomez was photographed in a comfy outfit before trying on the wedding dress. She wore a puffer jacket and slipped on the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Clear in the colorway Campfire.

One of the newest styles from Ugg is the next iteration of the brand’s world-renowned Classic Boots. Taking elements that fans of the brand know and love — luxurious sheepskin material, unparalleled comfort, and one-of-a-kind silhouette, the Classic Ultra Mini Platform is sure to be the next It-Shoe. Gomez’s exact style is on sale for $105 on Ugg’s website.

When it comes to the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum’s shoe style, Gomez is often spotted in staple pairs on and off the red carpet. She regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin.

When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. The singer has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as a brand ambassador for Puma.

