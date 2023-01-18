Selena Gomez Cozies Up in Black T-Shirt Dress & Rubber Boots While Filming ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Selena Gomez was spotted in New York today filming season 3 of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Her appearance followed the news that Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd will be joining the cast of the mystery and comedy drama in the new season.

Gomez’s look was comprised of a black long-sleeve t-shirt dress, the cozy ill-fitting style layered over loose ribbed black trousers.

Selena Gomez is seen filming “Only Murders in the Building” season 3 in the Upper West Side on Jan. 18, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

The pop star wore a black mask and styled her hair parted down the middle and embellished with voluminous curls.

On her feet, Gomez sported gray rubbed boots in a chunky style that resembled lug sole boots, the silhouette bulky and sturdy. The utilitarian pair were complete with rounded toes, thick soles and ridged slip-proof rubber soles. The set added an edge to Gomez’s casual and certainly cozy look, while remaining comfortable for longtime wear.

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as a brand ambassador for Puma.

