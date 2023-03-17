Selena Gomez Gives Lux Leather Coat a Grungy Update With White Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

Selena Gomez was photographed filming “Only Murders in the Building” season 3 in New York today alongside her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. Gomez was casual and colorful for the occasion, bundled up in oversized outerwear and platform Dr. Martens.

Selena Gomez is seen filming “Only Murders in the Building” in New York on March 17, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Fighting off the cold, Gomez wore a slouchy burgundy leather trench coat worn overtop a bright pink collared button down. On the bottom, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” star sported black trousers in a loose-fitted style.

On her feet, Olsen stepped out in white Sinclair Milled Nappa platform boots by Dr. Martens with rounded toes, front-facing zip-up detailing and a glossy finish. The sleek pair streamlined Gomez’s silhouette while the thick soles they boasted offered the star a small boost in height. The pair also featured Dr. Martens’ classic yellow stitching that is, more often than not, instantly recognizable.

A closer look at Selena Gomez’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Dr. Martens Sinclair Milled Nappa platform boots. CREDIT: via Dr. Martens

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as a brand ambassador for Puma.

PHOTOS: See Selena Gomez’s best street style looks over the years.