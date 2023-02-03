Saweetie Brings Preppy Glam in Crystal-Embellished Pumps, Long Stiletto Nails & Cropped Blazer at Warner Music Group’s Pre-Grammy Party

Saweetie put a glamorous touch on preppy pieces for Warner Music Group’s pre-Grammy party on Feb. 2. The event celebrated the historic label’s diverse roster of talent ahead of the 2023 Grammys at The Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles.

Saweetie was one of the many A-list stars to attend. The “Icy Girl” rapper posed for photos in a light purple cropped Chanel blazer. The short overcoat had wide, padded lapels that were decorated with the French label’s signature logo all over. The “Best Friend” hitmaker complemented the jacket with a white turtleneck and form-fitting skinny jeans.

Saweetie attends the Warner Music Grammy Party held at Hollywood Athletic Club on Feb. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

To further elevate the moment, Saweetie accessorized with an iridescent Chanel bag and long stiletto pink nails. The chart-topping musician styled her hair straight and rounded out the look with a dark smokey eye and matte pout.

Saweetie gave her wardrobe a glitz finish by slipping into a pair of crystal-embellished pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had a sparkling wrap-around strap and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Saweetie attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy party at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Feb. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Grey Goose Vodk

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie’s personal clothing aesthetic consists of trendy and modern pieces. She has also made a name for herself within the industry by partnering with labels like PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. Along with fashion, she has tapped into the beauty realm by launching her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors. For footwear, the “Icy Girl” artist tends to gravitate towards creations from Christian Cowan, Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli.

