Saweetie Slips Into Walmart Jeans & Platforms With Hello Kitty Bra Top for ‘RapCaviar Presents’

Saweetie had a sparkling moment as she celebrated the Spotify and Hulu “RapCaviar Presents” premiere in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 23.

The “My Type” singer wore a gold and silver Laser Kitten crystal bralette which featured an assortment of Hello Kitty chains and embellishments. She layered the top with a light blue cropped denim jacket with oversized sleeves that was finished with unhemmed cuffs. She paired the look with Walmart’s rave denim high-rise flare jeans with distressed detailing that lined the back pockets and center of the pants.

Saweetie attends the Spotify and Hulu “RapCaviar Presents” premiere celebration at Ysabel on March 23, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Saweetie accessorized the look with gold jewelry opting for a diamond-encrusted linked chain, a sparkling nameplate necklace, pink sapphire and diamond snake ring, and a pair of oversized hoops. She added to the look with a red leather Chanel quilted backpack that had gold hardware with the brand’s signature CC logo clasp.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of purple metallic sandals. The heels featured a peep toe design that was decorated by an oversized pearl embellishment that sat right on top of the strap. The sandals brought towering height to the look with a crystal-embellished platform sole and block heel that matched the clasp that connected the strappy ankle design.

Saweetie was dressed by Reginald Reisman who can also be credited for the hot pink bedazzled Sailor Moon boots she wore while sitting courtside at a Lakers basketball game last month. The stylist has also created looks for Rita Ora, Cardi B, Mary J Blige.

