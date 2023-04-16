Saweetie Debuts Rainbow Hair With Denim Bustier & Pink Clear Platforms at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Saweetie took the denim-on-denim trend to new heights while attending the Revolve Festival 2023 on Saturday. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Saweetie brought edgy style to the affair. The “Best Friend” rapper wore a denim bustier top that featured thick straps, a plunging neckline and zipper detailing at the center. She teamed her top with dark jeans that had slits near the hem and subtle distressed accents on the leg.

Saweetie attends Revolve Festival during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: JKLH/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Saweetie attends Revolve Festival during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: JKLH/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Further elevating the moment, the Grammy-nominated musician accessorized oversized bamboo earrings, layered necklaces, long red pointy nails and a rectangle clutch. Saweetie debuted a hair color at the event. She sported long rainbow hair that was styled half up, half down with pink side bangs.

Related Blackpink Takes the Stage in Micro Shorts & Lace-Up Boots for Coachella 2023 Performance Billie Eilish Goes Grunge With Labrinth for Coachella 2023 Performance in R13 Jacket & Chunky Sneakers Emma Roberts Goes Retro in Lacy Prada Dress & $70 Melissa Jelly Sandals for Coachella 2023

Finishing the “Icy Girl” artist’s look was a pair of pink strappy platform sandals. The sky-high silhouette laced tightly around her ankle and had a strap across the toe and a chunky clear outsole.

A closer look at Saweetie’s strappy platform sandals at the Revolve Festival during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: JKLH/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie’s personal clothing aesthetic consists of trendy and modern pieces. She has also made a name for herself within the industry by partnering with labels like PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. Along with fashion, she has tapped into the beauty realm by launching her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors. For footwear, Saweetie tends to gravitate towards creations from Christian Cowan, Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli.

Saweetie attends Revolve Festival during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: JKLH/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The Revolve festival will take place over the first weekend of Coachella. Some brands partnering with the festival include Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell and more. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests. Some other additional brand partners include Supergoop, Touchland, Quay, LaCroix and more.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Revolve Festival 2023 in the gallery.