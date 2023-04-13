Saweetie Delivers Red-Hot Style in Daring Backless Dress & Heels at Revolve’s 20th Anniversary

Saweetie brought fiery style to Revolve’s 20th anniversary dinner on April 11. The brand celebrated the milestone with an intimate dinner held at Michael Mente’s, Revolve Co-CEO private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was a show-stopper at the event, posing for photos in a red Norma Kamali x Revolve Low Back Slip Mermaid Fishtail Gown. The striking style featured a plunging neckline, crossover shoulder straps and a daring, deep V cutout at the back.

Saweetie attends the Revolve 20th anniversary dinner on April 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

To let her look do all of the talking, the “Best Friend” musician complemented her ensemble with diamond stud earrings, bracelets, rings and long pointy nails. Saweetie parted her hair on the side and styled it in a low curly bun. As for glam, the “Icy Girl” artist went with winged eyeliner and a bold matte red lip.

Unfortunately, the length of Saweetie’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however it is likely that she tied her outfit together with strappy sandals, pointed-toe pumps, platform sandals or sleek boots. The “Back To The Streets” hitmaker is known for stepping out in statement silhouettes that help to elevate her looks.

(L-R) Saweetie and Shay Mitchell attend Revolve’s 20th-anniversary dinner on April 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie’s personal clothing aesthetic consists of trendy and modern pieces. She has also made a name for herself within the industry by partnering with labels like PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. Along with fashion, she has tapped into the beauty realm by launching her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards creations from Christian Cowan, Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli.

Saweetie attends the Revolve 20th anniversary dinner on April 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Revolve celebrated its 20th-anniversary milestone and 6th annual Revolve festival with an intimate dinner at the private residence of Revolve’s Co-CEO Michael Mente in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 11. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, Michael Costello, Olivia Culpo, Draya Michele, Jason Bolden, Shay Mitchell and Rachel Zoe were all in attendance.

