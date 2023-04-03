Saweetie Sparkles in Cutout Crop Top With Glittery Basketball Sweatpants & Sneakers at NCAA Super Concert

Saweetie gave her sporty style a sparkling twist for NCAA Super Saturday Concert in Dallas on Saturday. The Grammy-nominated rapper performed during the event held at the AT&T Discovery District.

The “Best Friend” musician hit the stage in a white cutout crop top that was emblazoned with All Star Bay Area at the front. She complemented the piece was a glittery red bralette that peeked out underneath.

Saweetie performs at the NCAA Super Saturday Concert at AT&T Discovery District on April 1, 2023, in Dallas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Saweetie teamed her top with baggy blue sweatpants that included a wide waistband and were decorated with crystal-embellished basketballs throughout. The pants also had a streamlined red accent at the center and large leather square pockets on the side.

Further elevating the moment, the “My Type” hitmaker accessorized with one door knocker earring, layered gold choker necklaces several bangle bracelets and long bedazzled pointy nails. Saweetie styled her hair half up, half down and with side bangs and long lustrous curls.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Icy Girl” artist completed her look with blue and white sneakers. The chunky silhouette peaked out slightly underneath her pants leg and seemingly included a shiny, round outsole.

Saweetie performs at the NCAA Super Saturday Concert at AT&T Discovery District on April 1, 2023, in Dallas. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie’s personal clothing aesthetic consists of trendy and modern pieces. She has also made a name for herself within the industry by partnering with labels like PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. Along with fashion, she has tapped into the beauty realm by launching her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards creations from Christian Cowan, Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli.

