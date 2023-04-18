Saweetie Slips Into Slouchy Denim Boots With Colorful Bralette for Coachella 2023 Performance With Latto

Latto’s first Coachella performance was all about female rap unity. The “Big Energy” rapper pulled out all the stops for her set during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on Sunday.

Saweetie was one of the many artist’s to make a surprise appearance onstage alongside Latto. The self-proclaimed Icy Girl hit the stage to perform her verse on Latto’s “B*tch From Da Souf” Remix. The “Best Friend” hitmaker came out wearing a custom two-piece outfit that included a plunging beaded bralette and tiny dark denim shorts that were held up by a colorful flower belt.

(L-R) Latto and Saweetie perform during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 16, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Saweetie performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 16, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Taking things up a notch, Saweetie covered her long wavy blond tresses with a sparkly blue Von Dutch hat. She accessorized with oversized bamboo earrings, a blinged-out watch and chunky diamond rings. For glam, the “Tap In” musician went with dewy makeup and a glossy lip.

When it came down to the shoes, Saweetie slipped into a pair of knee-high denim boots. The slouchy silhouette featured ruffled detailing throughout, a sharp elongated pointed-toe and a curved triangle heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Saweetie performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 16, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie’s personal clothing aesthetic consists of trendy and modern pieces. She has also made a name for herself within the industry by partnering with labels like PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. Along with fashion, she has tapped into the beauty realm by launching her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards creations from Christian Cowan, Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli.

(L-R) Latto and Saweetie perform during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on April 16, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

