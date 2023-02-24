Saweetie Pops In Hot Pink Bedazzled Sailor Moon Boots Courtside at Lakers Basketball Game

Saweetie popped out in pink for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 23. The Grammy-nominated rapper made a vibrant appearance as she courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Saweetie looked stunning for the match in a full pink outfit. The “Best Friend” musician wore a dramatic, floor-length satin coat and a plunging minidress.

Saweetie attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Amping up the glam factor, Saweetie accessorized with layered diamond necklaces and pointy rhinestone nails. She also added oversized thin hoop earrings and a small white kitten purse.

Giving her look a slick boost, the “My Type” artist slipped into the Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon Stretch Jersey knee-high boots. Made in Italy, the silhouette is decorated with crystal-embellishments and includes a rubble sole and 4.2-inch tapered heel.

A closer look at Saweetie’s Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon Stretch-Jersey Knee-High Boots. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie’s personal clothing aesthetic consists of trendy and modern pieces. She has also made a name for herself within the industry by partnering with labels like PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. Along with fashion, she has tapped into the beauty realm by launching her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors. For footwear, the “Icy Girl” artist tends to gravitate towards creations from Christian Cowan, Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli.

