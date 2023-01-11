Saweetie Swaps Sparkling Ankle Boots for ‘Silver Toe’ Air Jordan 1’s at AT&T Playoff Playlist Live Concert

Saweetie amped up a cozy style moment with glittery accents while performing at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. The Grammy-nominated rapper uploaded an Instagram Reel, which sees her gearing up for the show and onstage during the concert.

For the live show, Saweetie donned a sparkling silver Champion corset top. The cropped piece featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, a halter neckline and crisscross straps on the bodice. The “Best Friend” artist teamed the top with baggy black and white sweatpants.

For accessories, the “Back to the Streets” hitmaker went with oversized earrings, diamond bracelets and fingerless gloves. Saweetie styled her hair wavy and rounded out the look with sharp winged eyeliner.

The chart-topping musician initially kicked off the show in black ankle boots. The silhouette featured a chunky, sparkling outsole and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Later in the performance, Saweetie slipped into the Air Jordan 1 Retro High ‘Silver Toe.’ Rather than patent leather, the shoe’s upper is built with standard leather, finished in white and black and highlighted by metallic silver on the collar, heel and on the toe box. Underfoot, the white Air midsole provides cushioning, giving way to a black rubber outsole with a concentric pattern for traction.

The medial side of the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 High “Silver Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie’s personal clothing aesthetic consists of trendy and modern pieces. She has also made a name for herself within the industry by partnering with labels like PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. Along with fashion, she has tapped into the beauty realm by launching her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors. For footwear, the “Icy Girl” artist tends to gravitate towards creations from Christian Cowan, Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli.

