Saweetie Masters All-Denim Trend in Bleached Minidress & Zipper Mules at ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere

Saweetie gave the denim trend an edgy twist while attending the season two premiere of “Bel-Air” in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The Grammy-nominated rapper makes an appearance in the new series, which debuts on Peacock on Feb. 23.

Saweetie looked stunning as she arrived at NeueHouse. The “Best Friend” musician appeared on the purple carpet in an oversized floor-length denim jacket. Underneath, she wore a Diesel minidress that featured two-toned denim fabric and a bleached design at the center.

Saweetie attends the season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” at NeueHouse Hollywood on Feb. 22, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

To amp up the glam factor, the “Back to the Streets” hitmaker accessorized with thin hoop earrings, a diamond choker necklace and a distressed denim handbag. Saweetie also debuted a new hairstyle at the event, dark crimpy tresses that included baby pink highlights throughout.

Completing the entertainer’s ensemble was a sharp set of pointy denim mules. The slip-on style featured an acid wash elongated pointed-toe, a thin stiletto heel and accented pockets at the front. Taking things up a notch, she complemented the heels with cuban link ankle bracelets.

A closer look at Saweetie’s denim mules at the “Bel-Air” season 2 premiere on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Saweetie attends the season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” at NeueHouse Hollywood on Feb. 22, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie’s personal clothing aesthetic consists of trendy and modern pieces. She has also made a name for herself within the industry by partnering with labels like PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. Along with fashion, she has tapped into the beauty realm by launching her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors. For footwear, the “Icy Girl” artist tends to gravitate towards creations from Christian Cowan, Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli.

“Bel-Air” is a re-imagination of the beloved ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which starred a young Will Smith. The new series takes a more serious approach to the storyline, with the character Will (played by Jabari Banks) set in modern-day America navigating his journey from being on the streets of West Philadelphia to the regal mansion of Bel-Air.

