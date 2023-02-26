LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Drips in Sparkling Phillip Lim Suit & Barely-There Gianvito Rossi Pumps at Milan Fashion Week

Savannah James looked sparkling-chic wearing a crystal-embellished suit and pointy pumps in a photo she shared to Instagram on Saturday.

Lebron James’ wife is having some major fashion moments while doing the fashion week rounds in Milan recently. Just before leaving for Europe, James gave fans a hint of her new fashion-forward wardrobe posting on Instagram wearing an oversized two-piece denim suit in camel decorated with dangling crystals and metallic embellishments by Phillip Lim. The ensemble features a pointed collar and a large chest patch pocket, drop shoulders, long sleeves with button cuffs, and a curved hemline.

Although her footwear was not fully visible under the wide-legged pants, her stylist confirmed on Instagram she was wearing a pair of PVC Gianvito Rossi pumps with pointed-toe and stiletto heels.

To add to the spark, the interior designer completed the look with an exclusive custom Birkin bag by Hermès in a silver finish.

For the past months, James has been working with stylist Casey Billingsley, also known as IconTips, to curate her looks, and there’s no doubt the duo have a thing for statement suits when it comes to special occasions. Just yesterday, the interior designer and mom-of-three posted another Fashion Week-ready outfit styled by Billingsley that featured a Gucci suit with a double-buttoned jacket, wide-legged pants embellished with sparkling details, and pointy pumps to attend the fall 2023 show of the Italian brand.

Besides power suits and sparkling touches, when it comes to footwear, Billingsley and James tend to favor classic silhouettes like stilettos and strappy sandals by brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, and Tom Ford that add to the glamorous allure of her looks on the red carpet.

