LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Exudes Glamour in White-Hot Mermaid Dress & Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Savannah James looked angelic as she attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night.

The wife of NBA star Lebron James wore a white fitted Sergio Hudson dress that featured a scoop neckline and a mermaid skirt that graced the floor. The fitted silhouette was a custom made by the designer for the businesswoman.

Savannah James attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

James accessorized the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry opting for a silver-toned set of rings and a pair of diamond studs. She kept her ash brown locks in a side-swept style with soft waves framing the side of her glamorous makeup look that featured a shimmering smokey eye and a glossy nude lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Meghan Yarde and hairstylist Ricky Wing.

Unfortunately, the entrepreneur’s footwear was hidden underneath her floor-length gown. She most likely slipped into a pair of sleek sandals to complete the look. James often gravitates towards stiletto-heeled pumps or sandals for red-carpet events.

Savannah James attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

James was dressed by Icon Billingsley who can also be credited for the Gucci crystal sunburst suit and pointy heels she wore for the designer’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan last month. The stylist also works with other stars like Amber Riley, Coco Jones and Jhene Aiko.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu.

