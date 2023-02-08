LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game

Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record.

For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance.

As for her accessories, Savannah toted a matching mini white leather square purse featuring gilded hardware that coordinated with the gold detailing on her suit.

Lifting herself to new heights, Savannah sported a pair of gold platform sandal heels that added a major boost to the 36-year-old’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching at least 5 inches in height.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with his mom Gloria James, left, and wife Savannah James, center, and daughter Zhuri James along with son Byrce James, right, after breaking Hall of Fame and former Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul Jabbar scoring record (38,387) in the second half of a NBA basketball game against Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: MediaNews Group via Getty Images

LeBron James beat six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record on Feb. 7, a record that he held for 39 years. In a game between James’ Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Nike star finished the night with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting (4-of-6 from 3) to go along with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. He entered the game with 38,352 points, needing 36 to overtake the basketball legend. Ultimately, the game ended with a loss for Oklahoma with a score of 133-130. Rihanna, Drake, Steph Curry, Manny Pacquiao and many other entertainers and athletes congratulated James on social media.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Savannah James, Bronny James, Zhuri James and Bryce James after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

