LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Debuts Her ‘Bronde Barbie’ Wig With Sensual Crisscross Bodysuit

Savannah James served another edgy look, complete with a glamorous new hairstyle. It debuted on the Instagram accounts of her custom wig supplier WhatWigs, by Noah Scott, and her hairstylist Ricky Wing, who did the installation. “Bronde Barbie,” the WhatWigs account captioned a photo and video of her glamour session that was complemented by a sensual outfit. The wording was a playful take on her husband’s name LeBron and her new beach babe waves.

The mommy mogul wore a daring crisscross ribbed bodysuit with a deep plunging neckline. She coupled the top with vintage waist-accentuating high-rise straight jeans in an authentic acid wash.

For makeup, Savannah created a natural glam look. She also kept it simple with dainty layered necklaces that ever-so-slightly peeked from underneath her top.

While her footwear was not visible, the Ohio native usually gravitates towards strappy sandals with pyramid heels, platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet and while sitting courtside. Some of her favorite brands include Charlotte Olympia, Amina Muaddi and Christian Louboutin. When she’s off-duty, Savannah will likely complete her looks with printed, platform, and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels like Vans.

The last time we saw Savannah, she was kicking back in Alexander Wang’s Julie tubular webbing sandal designed with nylon uppers, a tubular webbed strap across the toe and instep, a square toe and a flared high stiletto heel of at least 4 inches.

While Savannah’s been getting thousands of likes on Instagram with her outfits, her husband is having a great NBA season. During last night’s game, LeBron finished with 26 points, helping erase a 14-point deficit to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

