LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Drips in Gucci Crystal Sunburst Suit & Pointy Heels at Gucci’s Fall 2023 RTW Fashion Show in Milan

Savannah James shared a slideshow of Instagram images yesterday of her outfit while attending Gucci’s fall 2023 show in Milan.

“Milan said they needed some warmer weather for fashion week so incoming the flame thrower,” her husband LeBron James said of the photos shot by Svenja Ava.

Ready for the runway show, Savannah donned a striking Gucci suit comprised of a light gray blazer in a boxy style worn perched on her shoulders. The social media star layered her blazer overtop a bright blue button-down that was tucked neatly into high-waisted gray trousers. The tailored bottoms were wide and pleated, the sides embellished with crystals that splayed and trailed like sunbursts or fireworks, exploding onto the fabric in glimmering arches.

Savannah accessorized her look with a white Gucci Jackie bag with gold hardware.

On her feet, Savannah stepped into smooth bone-white leather pointed pumps with curved vamps and triangular pointed toes. The heels also featured around 4-inch stiletto heels that transitioned into sleek angular arches.

Her footwear choices are often sharp and classic. The star can be seen in a range of classic and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally sharp, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels.

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

