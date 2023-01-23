LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Goes Business-Chic in Patchwork Trousers With Cropped Button-Down & Webbed Sandals for ‘Fear’ Premiere

Savannah James gave a menswear-inspired ensemble a chic upgrade for her latest appearance.

Over the weekend, the matriarch of the LeBron James empire attended the premiere of “Fear” movie. The horror film will officially hit theatres on Jan. 27 and stars Joseph Sikora, Terrence J, T.I. and King Bach.

In an Instagram Reel uploaded by celebrity stylist Icon Billingsey, James wore a white button-down crop top by Maison Margiela. The lightweight separate had billowy sleeves, a sharp collar and a high-low hemline. The media personality teamed the top with patchwork trousers by Doublet. The bottoms included pleats near the waistline and belt loops on one side of the leg.

To place more emphasis on her look, James simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy pout. She parted her hair on the side and styled it in long barrel curls.

Completing the star’s wardrobe was Alexander Wang’s Julie tubular webbing sandal. The silhouette nylon uppers, a tubular webbed strap across the toe and instep, a square toe and a flared high stiletto heel of at least 4 inches.

Alexander Wang’s Julie Tubular Webbing Sandal CREDIT: Kith

Savannah is known for fiercely applying pressure to the fashion game. The social media personality has stepped it up a notch by serving some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her street style, she knows how to make bold statements. For footwear, the interior designer tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals with pyramid heels, platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet and while sitting courtside. Some of her favorite brands include Charlotte Olympia, Amina Muaddi and Christian Louboutin. When she’s off-duty, Savannah will likely complete her looks with printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels like Vans.

