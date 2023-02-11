Savannah James Drips in Crystallized Matching Set and Clear PVC Pumps

Savannah James shared an outfit photo to her Instagram yesterday. The social media star sported a crystalized 3.1 Phillip Lim set. which she wore with clear pointed pumps that brought all the drama.

The entrepreneur’s look was comprised of a tan slouchy oversized button down worn with matching trousers. The boxy pair was dotted with dangling crystals that gave the set a dripping appearance, as if it were melting. Each crystal adornment varied in shape and size, creating a varied textural element that offered James’ ensemble visual interest.

On the accessories front, the mother of multiple toted what appeared to be a Hermes Birkin 30 made of a white crocodile retailing at an estimated $525,000 to $224,995, depending on size according to fashion consignment site 1stDibs. The highly sought after bag featured the signature locked front clasp in white gold. As for her hair, James’ blond tresses were worn in a severe side part set in voluminous waves that cascaded down her back.

James upped the drama in her outfit, stepping into pointed-toe pumps from Gianvito Rossi made of a clear PVC that gave the footwear an added edge. The clear style was fitted with nude arches and thin stiletto-style heels. A clear heel often gives the illusion of length, elongating a silhouette with a style that is seemingly not there. The footwear also acts as a great neutral piece when paired alongside such a bold ensemble.

James’ footwear choices are typically trendy and sleek. The star can be seen in a range of typical and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally on point, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels including Vans.

PHOTOS: LeBron James’ Best On-Court Sneaker Moments