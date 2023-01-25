Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates ‘Wolf Pack’ UK Premiere in Silver Sequin Dress, Blazer & Louboutins

Sarah Michelle Gellar shimmered on the red carpet.

The Emmy Award-winning actress attended the UK premiere of her new show, “Wolf Pack,” on Wednesday in London. Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey in the Paramount+ spinoff drama series, which officially premieres on Jan. 26.

The actress wore an iridescent dress to the premiere. Her gown featured large round shiny sequins that cascaded down the garment, getting thicker further down the dress. She also added a cropped black blazer over top and accessorized with simple earrings and rings.

Gellar attends the UK launch screening of ‘Wolf Pack’ in London on Jan. 25. CREDIT: David M. Benett

The “Scooby-Doo” actress finished off her red carpet look with a pair of classic pumps. She wore black heels from Christian Louboutin with a sharp pointed toe. The pumps featured a tall, stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Gellar and her costar Jeff Davis attend the UK launch screening of ‘Wolf Pack’ in London on Jan. 25. CREDIT: David M. Benett

When it comes to footwear, Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots.

