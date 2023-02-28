Sarah Michelle Gellar Sharpens Up in Plaids & Louboutins for ‘The Talk’

Sarah Michelle Gellar sharply suited for her latest talk show appearance on “The Talk,” which aired on CBS on Monday.

During her sit-down interview with hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanada Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood and Natalie Morales, Gellar discussed her admiration for close friend and actor Brendan Fraser, her thoughts on “Scream 2,” her new Paramount+ show “Wolf Pack” and her and husband Freddie Prinze Jr.’s rules for if their daughter, Charlotte Grace Prinze, pursues acting in the future, which you can watch now on CBS’ website.

“We have a very hard rule that she has to grow up first; she has to finish school,” Gellar said of her daughter on the episode. “I let her PA on set sometimes so she can see what being on set is like. I’m letting her have those experiences without being in front of the camera.”

For the occasion, Gellar was styled by Tara Swennen in a sharp gray suit from New York-based brand Hellessy. The “Possession” actress‘ ensemble, as seen on Instagram, featured a sold-out $1,490 double-breasted blazer and matching trousers with a sash-draped waistline, covered in a thin red and dark gray plaid print. Her outfit was smoothly layered atop a sold-out $49 white baby T-shirt from X Karla, and complemented with layered Melinda Maria bracelets and earrings.

When it came to footwear, Swennen finished Gellar’s look with a sharp set of Christian Louboutin pumps. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star’s pair featured glossy light gray leather uppers with sleek pointed toes and rounded counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair with a slick height boost, while also adding a pop of vibrant color to Gellar’s outfit with their signature red soles.