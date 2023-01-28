Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Menswear-Inspired Moment in Slouchy Suit and Sparkling Pumps at ‘Wolf Pack’ Photocall

Sarah Michelle Gellar attended the photocall for Paramount+’s “Wolf Pack” series at the Paramount Offices today in Milan. Dapperly dressed, Gellar wore a menswear-inspired look that included pointed toe pumps.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends a photocall for the TV Series “Wolf Pack” coming soon on Paramount+ at Paramount Offices on Jan. 28, 2023 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for ABA

Sharply suited, Gellar’s look consisted of a two-piece set that included an oversized boxy blazer in white that was accompanied by matching pleated slouchy trousers that had a billowing, free-flowing quality. Finishing off her outfit, Gellar slicked back her blond locks and sported silver rings that matched her geometric dangling earrings fastened with duo chrome gemstones. Further punctuating the chic suit styling, Gellar wore a bold red lip that tied the ensemble together.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Gellar wore a pair of sparkling silver and black pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin stiletto heels, around 4 to 5 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction that offered the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress a more comfortable experience. The bedazzled footwear broke up the neutral color story of Geller’s outfit, making for a standout addition.

Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as boots by Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing. She’s even a fan of wearing heels at home, like the Dior Extreme Gladiators she toasted the “And Just Like That…” premiere in. Gellar’s personal style is distinctly “everywoman,” as she frequently re-wears beloved pieces for long periods of time — especially sharp handbags by Gucci, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

